Uganda: Kavuma Dragged to Judicial Body Over MP Kato Lubwama

For the umpteenth time, Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma has been dragged to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This time round, the accusation is that he has failed to deliver a ruling in an appeal case by political activist Habib Buwembo against Lubaga South MP Kato Lubwama. Buwembo wants Lubwama out of parliament for lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

Trouble started on February 7 when Justice Kavuma was included on a panel of three justices to hear Buwembo's appeal seeking to quash a ruling by Justice Cheborion Barishaki of the Court of Appeal. Justice Barishaki had single-handedly halted the hearing of an election petition against Lubwama in the High court.

Buwembo's lawyers led by Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde and Eron Kiiza roundly objected to the inclusion of Justice Kavuma on the panel. They argued that he cannot be an arbiter in the case since they have previously filed numerous suits against him.

Justice Kavuma promised to deliver his ruling on whether he will step down from the case on notice, but has not done so two months later. Kavuma's delayed ruling has stalled the case both at the Court of Appeal and the High court.

Now, in the letter dated April 5, 2017, to the JSC, Ssemakadde says Justice Kavuma's refusal to deliver the ruling in time is in violation of the Uganda's code of judicial conduct. Principally, Ssemakadde writes that Justice Kavuma's conduct is in violation of cannons 6.2, 5.1 and 4.2 of the judicial code of conduct since he has not given any reason why he has delayed to give the said ruling.

Cannon 6.2 of the Uganda judicial code of conduct stipulates, "A judicial officer shall promptly dispose of business of the court, but in so doing must ensure that justice prevails. Protracted trial of a case must be avoided wherever possible, where a judgment is reserved, it should be delivered within sixty days, unless for a good reason, it is not possible to do so... "

Consequently, Ssemakadde, who heads the Center for Legal Aid (CLA), wants JSC to institute disciplinary pleadings against the embattled judge.

"Please set the disciplinary process in motion. The learned Deputy Chief Justice has made it a habit of violating the legal and ethical obligations imposed on him, unlike other judicial officers who painstakingly respond to the judicial oath without being held to account to the Judicial Service Commission. This must stop," Ssemakadde says.

When contacted for comment on Thursday, Dr Rose Nassali, the secretary to the JSC, just hung up after hearing the question. Before taking matters to the JSC, the lawyer first lodged a complaint with the registrar, Court of Appeal, Deo Nizeyimana, in a letter dated March 02, 2017.

"It's nearly a month after the honorable Mr Deputy Chief Justice S.B.K Kavuma promised to give his ruling on our client's application of February 7, 2017 for the DCJ's [Deputy Chief Justice] recusal from handling civil application number 7 of 2017. Consequently, the hearing of election petition 42 of 2016 is duly impeded by the DCJ..."

Accordingly, Ssemakadde warned of the ramifications that the delay has on the administration of justice in the country.

"As you may already be aware, unexplained delays in the court system greatly undermine public confidence in the judiciary as an arbiter of electoral disputes," Ssemakadde wrote.

"We urge the court to resolve this compliant urgently in order to prevent a scenario where electoral injustice prevails as purportedly unqualified persons prolong their stay in parliament apparently with the aid of the judiciary."

Despite the letter, Nizeyimana hasn't responded with any action. The commission is charged with overseeing the conduct of judicial officers and receiving complaints against them from the public, but there is no evidence yet that it is investigating the numerous complaints lodged against Justice Kavuma.