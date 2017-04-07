Uganda: Jinja Hospital Stuck With Mental Health Patients

Jinja regional referral hospital is struggling to treat mental health patients. Edith Alitwala, a senior nursing officer in the Psychiatry Department, said there are only four nurses instead of the required eight.

According to Alitwala, the number of mental health patients has almost doubled in the last three months. She said they used to receive between 20 and 30 patients daily but the number has shot to over 60 patients.

Alitwala said the unit is also grappling with drug stockouts. For over two years, she said, the hospital has not received Phenytoin and Injectable Fluphenzine, the two most essential drugs for mental illness.

Sarah Mudondo, a caretaker of a patient who has spent four weeks in the facility, said she spends more than Shs 20,000 on drugs and food daily.

Alitwala emphasized that the failure by the hospital to provide meals to patients is a big setback. She said in most cases they are forced to suspend medication to patients especially with HIV who have not eaten.

She also cited insecurity as another challenge. The mental health unit relies on the guards at the main gate, which is a very long distance from the unit.

"We have two nurses on night duty and there is a time a patient wanted to strangle a nurse. They had to call security personnel at the main entrance, which is very far," she said.

The mental health department of Jinja regional referral hospital was established in 2010 following the decentralization of mental healthcare to regional referral hospitals to reduce congestion at Butabika referral hospital.

