Tanzania: Private Sector, JPM for Pre-Budget Meet

President John Magufuli is set to meet members of the business community soon amid assumptions that the government was taking an anti-business approach even as it seeks to promote industrialisation

Speaking on the sideline of a France and Tanzania Business Forum in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, said that the President had responded positively to their request for meeting between him and the business community to discuss issues that have adverse effects to businesses.

"Among the issues which will be discussed during the meeting in Dodoma is the complaint that there is a tendency to encourage government institutions to only do business with public agencies and institutions and shun the private sector," said Mr Simbeye.

The Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) executive secretary, Mr Raymond Mbilinyi, told The Citizen yesterday that the council's executive committee is meeting next week to finalise plans for the 10th TNBC meeting.

Established under Presidential Circular No. 1 of 2001, the TNBC provides forums for public and private sector dialogue with the purpose of reaching consensus and mutual understanding on strategic issues relating to the efficient management of resources in the promotion of social economic development in Tanzania.

It is chaired by the President of the United Republic while its members are dealt from both the public and the private sector.

The planned meeting comes 16 months after Dr Magufuli convened a similar meeting at State House in a gathering where he gave a seven day-ultimatum to businessmen who had evaded taxes to pay up or risk arrest and court charges as he intensified efforts to raise revenue to fund government budget.

That was after Dr Magufuli--who came to power in October 2015--embarked on a number of cost-cutting measures including scrapping off Independence Day celebrations in December 2015 and directing that Sh4 billion saved be used to expand the usually gridlocked Bagamoyo Road.

He has also banned all but essential foreign travel by public servants and restricted first class and business class tickets to the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.

The President further banned government meetings and workshops in hotels as a move to reign in unnecessary public expenditure. He has also been reported on several occasions as directing government departments and agencies to do business only with other government-owned income-generating organs or with companies where the state has business interests.

Some of the cost-cutting measures that Dr Magufuli's administration has undertaken during the past 18 months have had a dire effect on businesses resulting in some companies being forced to downsize their workforces as they seek to align their operations with the new economic realities.

The cost-cutting measures have brought about into dwindling disposable incomes among Tanzanians, a development that has had a negative impact on businesses, resulting into reduced revenues and profits. From banks to some big manufacturing houses and from the media to the hospitality industry--where some hostels have turned themselves into hostels--the going has been tough during the past 18 months of Dr Magufuli's presidency.

On Wednesday, the Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan tasked the new Commissioner General for Tanzania Revenue Authority Mr Charles Kichere, to take stern measures against the taxman's regional managers who have been cultivating antagonism between taxpayers and the government.

Speaking at the event which was also attended by TPSF chairman Reginald Mengi in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Simbeye said members of the business community under various associations were expected to attend such crucial meeting which is seen as the main mirror that will demonstrate the government stance on public-private sector partnership and how should be practised regularly.

Speaking at the business forum on behalf of the minister responsible for industries, trade and investment, the Permanent Secretary Prof Adolph Mkenda said that the government was aware that without strong a private sector, the country cannot achieve the target of building a middle income economy in 2025.

According to him, the crusade against corruption which is being waged by the President should not be perceived as negative move against private sector growth.