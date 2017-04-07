Ethiopia: Chess - Instrumental in Building Social Cohesion

Ethiopia had been selected to host the African African Zone 4.2 Chess Championships and the historical town Jimma welcomed and hosted the sport delegates for 10 days beginning 3 April, 2017. As a result, the town had become a continental camp for 10 days, for it hosted more than 46 delegates from eight African countries. This historical place is located in the South-Western part of Oromia State. With its plateau landscape, Jimma is one of the most fertile regions of Ethiopia.

All the participating delegates told The Ethiopian Herald that they felt at home even though they were away from home. These diverse people with diverse culture, language and nation had come together and got to know each other through chess. Chess is said to have both individual and collective benefits. Many scholars and players believe so. More than the purpose of winning and losing, the participants enjoy the opportunity to get to know each other.

The sport is often known as a game for the intellectually gifted and it is the best sport to exercise the most important organ in our body-- the brain. The game of chess might not help one build ones biceps or tone one's abs, but one can certainly benefit from the lifelong mental health it promises. A healthy and beautiful mind is one of the best assets people need to have. According to research, in relative terms children or adults that play chess are by far better in education and performance than those who don't play the game.

One of the benefits of the game is that it improves the function of the brain. Games like chess that challenge the brain actually stimulate the growth of dendrites, the body part that sends out signals from the brain's neuron cells. With more dendrites, neural communication within the brain improves and becomes faster. The tree-like branches of dendrites fire signals that communicate to other neurons, which makes that computer processor operate at a fast, optimal state. Interaction with people in challenging activities also fuels the growth of dendrite, and chess is a perfect example to do so.

The game also enables a person to exercises both sides of the brain. Studies indicate that when chess players try to identify chess positions and geometric shapes, both their left and right hemispheres of the brain become highly active. According to the study, their reaction times to the simple shapes were the same, but the experts were using both sides of their brain to more quickly respond to the chess position questions.

It is a sport the enables people to be strategic in making decisions in their life. As far as strategic thinking is concerned, a player of chess thinks about nine steps before making any move, which is one sign of strategic thinking. After 30 years in Ethiopia, this socially powerful game has brought two leaders together to the sports stream of retirement from chess game. These kings were contenders once. But now they are close friends playing the game for fun.

Ex-president of the Ethiopian Football Federation, Sahilu Gebre-Wold, was a guest player during the opening African Zone 4.2 2017 Chess Championship. He told The Herald that the game of Chess enables an individual to think strategically. He said that it has helped him in his leadership and decision making process throughout his life. It has also strengthened his social interaction and cohesion. What all players and experts in the field agree is that the game boosts ones IQ.

Sahilu further noted that the game is important in increasing problem-solving skills. "A chess match requires fast thinking and problem-solving on the fly, because your opponent is constantly changing the parameters", he says.

Former Ethiopian Chess Sport Federation President Gidey G/Medihene said on his part that the game, which he is so passionate about, has a great role in social cohesion. Anybody at any place could play it to have fun, friendship and more importantly to develop strategic thinking.

Beyond all this, it is a fact that the sport plays significant role in preventing mental health problems. It is usually said that chess prevents Alzheimer's disease. As people gets older, it becomes increasingly important to give the brain a workout, just like one exercises to keep every other major muscle healthy and fit. The other significant role of chess is that it sparks creativity. Playing chess helps unleash one's originality, since it activates the right side of the brain, the side responsible for creativity.

The game which is not that much expensive will also teach planning and foresight. One of the last parts of the brain to develop during adolescence is the prefrontal cortex, the area responsible for judgement, planning and self-control. Because playing chess requires strategic and critical thinking, it helps promote prefrontal cortex development and helps teenagers make better decisions in all aspects of their lives. Perhaps it keeps them from making irresponsible or risky choices.

Sanddya Deshpande is originally from India but lives in Kenya. She came with her two children: a son and a daughter to take part in the chess championship which Ethiopia had organized. She told the Ethiopian Herald that "My two children play the game very well and they are also A+ students in their classes." She believes that the sport have improved their reading skills and their overall education. Moreover, she said her children are alert and have an optimal memory which is under a continuous state of improvement.

Chess players know that playing chess improves their memory, mainly because of the complex rules they have to remember, as well as the memory recall needed when trying to avoid previous mistakes or remembering a certain opponent's playing style. Good chess players have exceptional memory performance and recall.

The other important thing about the game is that it supports a recovery from stroke or disability. Chess develops fine motor skills in individuals who have disability or have suffered from stroke or other physically debilitating accident.

This form of rehabilitation requires the motion of chess pieces in different directions (forward, backward, diagonally forward motion, diagonally backward motion), which can help develop and fine tune a patient's motor skills. The mental effort required to play the game in turn can improve cognitive and communication skills. Playing chess can also stimulate deep concentration. This helps the patients, who are experiencing different degrees of anxiety, to focus and relax.

Having the above numerous mental growth and health advantages, the game of Chess, which develops strategic thinking and mental development, enables people to have strong cohesion as the game demands to spend too much time with people. It needs presence. And that presence does not demand on physical racing but a mental farsighted thinking including thinking about others. When the mental capacity of an individual grows to the expected level, that individual starts thinking critically about the society and the individuals surrounding him.

The game has crated an international opportunity for Ethiopian chess players to get to know their African brothers and sisters so as to share various experiences beyond their chess talents. The bottom line is enjoy playing Chess and have fun with people around you.