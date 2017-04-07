South Africa: CSA Invites Players to Register for T20 Global League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) opened on Friday its register to receive applications from South African and foreign players interested in participating in its '#T20 Global Destination League'.

The inaugural edition of the League will run in the last quarter of 2017 with the grand finale slated for December 16.

A South African player is one who is eligible to represent the South African national team and is currently playing either franchise or semi-professional cricket in and for South Africa.

A foreign player is defined as a player who is not qualified to play for the South Africa national team.

He must be either a current or former international quality player. In the case of the latter he must be a player with a current high profile in the T20 format.

"In addition to our own superstars, we have already secured an enviable list of eight marquee international players," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat

In due course, eight marquee Protea players will be allocated to the franchises with each being assigned, as far as possible, to geographical locations associated with their careers.

The same number of foreign marquee players will also be allocated to a franchise team in the first year. The rest of the players, which must include two rookies per squad, will enter a player draft system.

"The time is now right for us to register other players who would like to participate in our League," said Lorgat.

"There will be eight franchise teams participating in the T20 Global Destination League and each will be allowed a maximum of four foreign defined players in their 17-man squad.

"The interest in our new league has been simply amazing and we are confident of staging one of the best T20 professional leagues in the world," concluded Lorgat.

A template application form is available on the CSA website and has also been sent to all ICC Members as well as to the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA).

All applications to be considered for the draft should be submitted by May 31 (17:00 CAT) to t20players@cricket.co.za.

