Angola: Health Ministry Addresses Joint Response Strategy On Epidemics

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) Restricted Managing Board met Thursday in Luanda with the Namibian officials to present the current picture of malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS in Angola and the joint response strategies in the bordering regions with Namibia.

The meeting between the delegations of the two countries (Angola / Namibia) also aimed at analyzing joint re-routing of cross-border malaria cases, joint screening, information sharing, joint anti-larval synchronization and addressing the issue of the cases, including municipal administrators and municipal directors of both countries.

At the opening of the meeting, the Angolan Health Minister Luís Gomes Sambo acknowledged the sharing of a huge border between the two countries and the need to find joint and strategic solutions to improve the populations' health living along the common border.

The minister also underlined the existence of some public health problems between the two peoples, such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, stressing the need to strengthen relations between the two governments in order to guarantee the populations' health living along the border.

Luís Gomes Sambo also stated considered important the best application of the international health regulations along the common border.

On his turn, the Minister of Health and Social Services of the Republic of Namibia, Bernard Haufiku, acknowledged the existence of public health problems and considered important to have a common denominator regarding the activities carried out in Angola and Namibia.