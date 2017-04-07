Kenya: Supersport, Kenyan Premier League End Partnership

After weeks of stand off, giant pay TV broadcaster SuperSport on Friday ended their partnership with the Kenyan Premier League.

The move has not come as a shock since a row has been simmering between the broadcasters and the league managers since the beginning of the 2017 season.

SuperSport, who have been the Kenyan top flight league media partners for the last decade, only aired the opening round of the 2017 season before switching off their cameras.

They also withdrew their sponsorship for the KPL Super Cup which Gor Mahia beat league champions Tusker 1-0 in Nakuru early last month.

