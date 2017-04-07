7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thousands March to Union Buildings Against Zuma

Thousands of Save South Africa supporters have descended on Church Square to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Save SA march organisers said they had recorded over 25 000 people already at the meeting point in Pretoria's Church Square.

Supporters from all walks of life and political affiliations were seen at the assembly point. Some supporters were dressed in Save SA's green T-shirts, while others wore DA and EFF colours.

Riot police and Tshwane metro police were monitoring the march.

Save SA leader Sipho Pityane was in attendance.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota told the crowds that the ANC was using the military as its own security.

He lambasted the ANC Youth League for its counter-march at Luthuli House, comparing them to the Hitler Youth.

Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi called for all South Africans to unite against Zuma and the Guptas. He told the crowds that Zuma and his loyalists were trying to divide the nation racially.

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said the party supported the march.

He said the SACP was determined to ensure that Zuma steps down.

"We share the perspective of the masses of our people that Zuma resign. Gupta must leave South Africa. This march is fully supported by all of us in the SACP."

