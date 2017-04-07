South Africa: Kings Hooker Set to Reach Milestone

When the 2017 Super Rugby competition kicked off, it was Martin Bezuidenhout's goal to reach the milestone of having amassed 50 caps this season.

When the Southern Kings take on Western Force in Perth on Sunday (kick-off 08:05 SA time), the 27-year-old hooker will be eagerly awaiting an opportunity to get off the bench and onto the field to mark a half-century of Super Rugby appearances.

The bulk of his 49 caps came from his time at the Lions, where he debuted in 2010, and the Stormers, before joining the Southern Kings.

"My goal has been to reach my 50th Super Rugby cap this season," Bezuidenhout said from Perth.

"And also, definitely, to remain injury free throughout the year and just taking it day by day, giving my best to the team.

"It has been a dream from a young age to play professional rugby. It is a massive achievement for me personally to have an opportunity to reach this 50th Super Rugby appearance.

"Super Rugby is the best competition in the world, and in saying that, it's really a privilege for me to be living the dream and making a living out of doing something that I love so much."

While having played 49 Super Rugby matches so far will come with a number of memorable moments, Bezuidenhout's career highlight comes from the time he lifted the domestic Currie Cup title with the Golden Lions in 2011.

The hooker is also relishing his time with the Kings, where he has been plying his trade since last year.

"The highlight of my career is definitely winning the Currie Cup with the Lions in 2011. What made it even more special was having my family with me to celebrate that achievement," the Klerksdorp-born hooker said.

"Being part of this good environment at the Southern Kings means a lot to me, especially the brotherhood we have created through my journey at the Kings. I love being part of this team.

What has kept Bezuidenhout going and motivated?

"The support from family my and fiancé, their presence and support for me throughout my career. They continuously inspire me to reach my goals."

Teams:

Force

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Chance Peni, 13 Marcel Brache, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Ben Daley

Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Pek Cowan, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Richard Hardwick, 20 Ben McCalman, 21 Ian Prior, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Curtis Rona

Kings

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

