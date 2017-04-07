7 April 2017

Uganda: Morgan Heritage Confirms Easter Weekend Concert

By Andrew Kaggwa

On Fool's day, a local newspaper ran a story about the Morgan Heritage concert being canceled due to failure by the sponsors to finance it.

Much as many easily dismissed the story as false, the sponsors were alerted and took to their Twitter account to dismiss the reports.

But that wasn't enough. On Monday, Morgan Heritage uploaded a video on their social media pages to confirm the Easter weekend show.

The message was meant to refute false reports.

Formed in 1994, Morgan Heritage is a family band comprising Gramps Morgan, Peetah Morgan, Mojo Morgan, Una Morgan and Nakamyah Morgan.

The band boasts of at least 10 studio albums and global hits like Tell me How Come, Don't Haffi Dread, Put It On Me and Unjust World, among others. The group won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album for their 2015 outing of Strictly Roots.

