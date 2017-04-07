Uganda: Diplo to Perform On April 21

Talent Africa and Club Music will be hosting Thomas Wesley Pentz aka Diplo. A renowned DJ and producer in the US, Diplo will perform on April 21, at the Golf Course hotel in Kampala.

A quick Google search shows Diplo is quite a sought-after producer, label owner and the wizard behind Major Lazer. The Grammy award winner has had a successful career.

He has produced massive hits for numerous A-list artistes including Justin Beiber, Madonna, MIA, Beyonce, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul, 2 Chainz, Bruno Mars, and Chris Brown.

Diplo has created a unique blend of electronic dance music fused with pop, reggae, dancehall and hip hop. Major Lazer is Diplo's outlet for his life-long love of Jamaican dancehall music.

"We look forward to hosting Diplo, one of world's best DJs and producers, here in Kampala as a part of his African tour," Talent Africa's CEO Aly Allibhai said. "We hope the various interactions he will have with our deejays will help them become even better."

He added that the party will be special, and Diplo will be alone on the decks, "but there will be a chance to take on our local deejays and a surprise act".

Walshy Fire has also confirmed his presence, and will be hosting the party. Tickets cost Shs 100, 000 in advance and Shs 130, 000 at the door.