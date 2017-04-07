Tanzania: Businessman Sir Chande Dies

Prominent businessman and philanthropist, who once served as Board Chairman of Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), Sir Jayantilal Keshavji, commonly known as Sir Andy Chande, is no more.

Sir Chande was made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on August 29, 2003, the first of its kind given to a Tanzanian citizen.

The senior citizen was born on May 7, 1928. He had served in various positions in both the public and private sectors before and after independence of the then Tanganyika which later merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

By the time of his death, Sir Chande was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Shaaban Robert Secondary School and President of the Dar es Salaam Secondary Education Society in addition to Honorary Trustee of Indian School in Dar es Salaam.

According to available information, Sir Chande received the President's Golden Century Citation from Rotary International for his continued dedication and commitment in 1995/1996.

He has also received the 'Service Above Self' award in 1998 from Rotary International in recognition of his years of work for the foundation. In 2003 he was appointed as a trustee of the Rotary Foundation and in 2004, appointed as Chairman of the Rotary Foundation of the United Kingdom.

On August 10, 2007, the Swahili translation of his book; "A Knight in Africa; Journey from Africa,"(Shujaa Katika Afrika: Safari Kutoka Bukene) was launched at the Shaaban Robert Secondary School hall, by then President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

The fallen senior citizen is survived by his wife Jayalaxmi Madhvani, who was born in Uganda, and three sons.