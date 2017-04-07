African Business Connect Launched in Tanzania

The second edition of the African Business Connect has been launched at the presence of more than 300 participants from Tanzania and Morocco.

The Zanzibar Finance and Planning Minister Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the initiative was important in enhancing African economic cooperation and in particular the exchanges between public and private Moroccan- Tanzanian actors.

"His Majesty's Royal Visit, Mohammed VI, opened a sustainable development between our countries," he said, adding that, we need to improve our capabilities.

We are encouraged by the Moroccan firms while seeking to open large partnerships in a winwin context.

The Maroc Export General Manager, Zahra Maafiri, said the intention is to link economies to beyond diversity, thanks to the partnership with the BMCE Bank of Africa Group, the way for SMEs has been opened to develop in a secure financial environment," In this regard, the Deputy CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa, M'Fadel El Halaissi, said that the bank has a mission for development of the Pan-African business.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Africa Tanzania Ammish Owusu-Amoah, highlighted the various opportunities offered by Tanzania, noting that the objective is to promote relations. "We saw our profit rise from 1bn/- to 7bn/- in the previous period.

We intend to be here for several years," he said, adding that Tanzanians will always be eager to share their experience with Moroccan companies.

Moreover, this symposium was an opportunity to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between the Moroccan Centre for Export Promotion and Tanzania Investment Centre.

After a presentation of business Climate and Investment in Tanzania, participating companies held a series of meetings as part of B to B, with up to more than 1120 meetings with an average of 14 appointments per Moroccan company.

BMCE Bank of Africa and Maroc Export has combined their expertise to create a new concept of business development in Africa, African Business Connect.