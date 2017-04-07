Tanzania: Be Active Problem Solvers - VP Counsels African Youth

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has counselled the young generation in Africa to be active problem solvers to eventually emerge as apt leaders of the continent and its people.

"Providing for the youth is not solely the responsibility of the governments; youth must also identify and overcome challenges they face," Ms Samia said in a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla.

The Deputy Minister represented the VP at the opening of the African Youth Dialogue which carried the theme; "Africa's Development Question in the Contest of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

"By solving the challenges you will pave the way for fellow youth and future generations to succeed," the VP told the gathering in her speech.

The one-day forum, organized by the Uongozi Institute, brought together 100 participants, 50 of whom were drawn from the rest of African countries. She pointed further that the young generation, whose number is considerably growing, is Africa's most precious and strategic asset in bringing about development.

"In fact, African countries have always recognized and appreciated the critical importance and potential of the youth to develop and transform the continent," she remarked. The VP cited the second National Youth Development Policy of 2007 in Tanzania as among efforts by the government to empower the youth.

The policy envisions as empowered, well-motivated and responsible youth who are capable of participating effectively in social, political and economic development of the society.

"To achieve this, the government is committed to create an enabling environment for youth empowerment and enhancement of development issues," she stated.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Pan-African Youth Union, Ms Francine Muyumba, said it was high time governments in Africa engaged the youth in decisionmaking bodies.

"The young generation in Africa is today faced with a number of challenges such as unemployment, drug abuse, poor housing among others," she observed.

Ms Muyumba urged governments in Africa to invest more in education to enable the youth acquire skills to get jobs and employ themselves.

On the other hand, she warned youth against being used by politicians to take part in violence which impedes rather than spurring development.