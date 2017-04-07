Liberia: Gbarnga Lacked Down

Authorities in Bong County have imposed a curfew in the county's capital Gbarnga, after 20 prisoners allegedly broke jail and fled from the Gbarnga Central Prison Compound in daytime on Wednesday, 5 April.

Information reaching the NewDawn says State security operatives in the county have launched a major manhunt in search of the 20 prisoners who allegedly broke jail at the Gbarnga Central Prison in Central Liberia on Wednesday and have since escaped the facility.

The County Attorney of Bong County Wilkins Nah immediately declared curfew following the incident on Wednesday, and ordered motorcyclists to leave the streets at 9:00pm while individuals have been ordered to leave the streets at 10:00pm as well. Attorney Nah described the situation as a security threat to Bong County, adding that the escapees were all notorious criminals.

The NewDawn's Bong County correspondent says about 50 prisoners were taken from their primary cells and brought outside within the Gbarnga Central Prison fence for sun bath when about 20 of them allegedly overpowered correction officers and escaped the compound. They were alleged to have broken the gates in daylight after

overpowering officers at the prison compound, and subsequently escaped. At least one of the officers at the prison compound is reported to have sustained serious injuries in the aftermath of the situation, our correspondent says.

As a result of the incident, there is a huge joint - security deployment in Bong County, with officers seen posted at various locations in an effort to re-arrest the escapees.

On Wednesday night, County Attorney Nah said the prisoners took stones and other harmful materials to scare off Correction Officers and that they succeeded in making away with [officers'] phones, money and other materials.

The Bong County Attorney said police officers have already been deployed at various locations as part of efforts to ensure the inmates are rearrested. In addition to ordering all motorcyclists to leave the street at 9pm, Attorney Nah has also urged entertainment centers to be closed at 10pm in order to give room to security operatives to carry

out their operations.

Assistant Justice Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation Hilary Siakor says everything is being done to re-arrest inmates who broke the Gbarnga Central Prison on Wednesday, our correspondent adds.

He said a major investigation has already been launched into the incidence, and described it as a critical time for prison authorities and staff. He, however, said the situation was not unique to Liberia, on grounds that it happens in other developing and developed countries.