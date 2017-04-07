Liberia: Aaul to Construct U. S.$25.3K Hall - Launches U.S.$5000 Endowment for Scholarship Soon

The Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) says it will shortly begin the construction of its Hall valued at US$25,366.78 on the main campus of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

AAUL President Mr. James S. Davis said the Hall will comprise of offices to host the AAUL, computer laboratory and reading room, among

others, to afford students of the University of Liberia the opportunity to do research and do their assignments on school notes.

He made the statement Thursday at a program marking the donation of 200 wooden arm chairs and two Digital hard drive photocopiers valued

at US$11, 118 by the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) to the University of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Davis has disclosed that the AAUL will shortly launch a US5,000.00 endowment scholarship fund for students of the University

of Liberia.

Davis said as a true manifestation of their commitment, the AAUL will next week setup a committee that will head the scholarship endowment.

He said funding for the construction of the AAUL Hall and the US5,000.00 endowment for scholarship was generated during the

University of Liberia Alumni fund drive held last year.

At the same time, Davis has lauded the President of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Management of the National Port Authority

(NPA), the Management of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation as well as all Alumni of the University of Liberia for

their meaningful contributions that have enabled them to engage in this venture.

In remarks, the Vice President for Academic Affairs of the University of Liberia and Acting President, Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks, lauded the AAUL for their plan to construct a hall on the UL campus, noting it will benefit not only students of the University of Liberia but students of other Universities in the country.