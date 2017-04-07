Liberia: Lamakers Sidelined

Lands, Mines and Energy Minister Patrick Sendolo found it so techy to explain the arrangement that led to the transfer of assets that occurred between BHP Billiton and Jonah Capitals, causing serious fury amongst lawmakers.

Ranting lawmakers who felt sidelined questioned the manner in which the deal was cemented without the advice and consent of the National Legislature as obligated by law. In the view of some lawmakers, the minister's dealing with the arrangement was a form of overstepping his bounds.

The Minister had been summoned along with Justice Minister Frederick Cherue and NIC Executive Director George Wisner to provide insight on the arrangement that continues to cause so much stirs amongst lawmakers based on the way it was done.

Following his presentation which the lawmakers believed did not alley the many concerns and clouds over the arrangement, lawmakers expressed dismay and even described same as mere 'bogus transfer.'

Representative Henry Fahnbulleh had communicated to his colleagues, drawing their attention to the issues surrounding assets and other rights from BHP Billiton to Jonah Capitals.

In his reading, it was illegal for BHP Billiton whose agreement went through the legislature to transfer assets and other rights to Jonah Capitals without the knowledge of the national legislature.

Fahnbulleh contends that as far as he is concerned, the assets of BHP Billiton have not been transferred to Jonah Capitals, and reminded his colleagues that the action by BHP Billiton is a gross violation of the Mineral Development Agreement signed between the Government of Liberia, BHP Billiton (Liberia) Inc. and BHP Billiton Iron Ore Holdings PTY Ltd relative to the restriction on traders.

Others did not believe that Minister Sendolo was not in the know of the transfer deal between the companies given that the ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy of which Mr. Sendolo is the minister oversees the sector.

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

BHP Billiton Iron Ore Holdings PTY Ltd in 2016 transferred their assets to Jonah Capitals without the consent of the legislature. It is alleged that the transfer to Jonah Capitals was only done with the Executive Branch, contrary to Section 23.1, something lawmakers consider to abnormal to the coordination among the three branches.

According to Section 23.1 of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between the GoL and BHP Billiton, "no transfer of (1) this agreement or a mining license, or (2) any rights of the company in a MINE or any immovable infrastructure (other than in ordinary course of renewal and replacement of its properties and other than transfer of products in the ordinary course of business is permitted unless the transfer has received the prior written consent of the government."

"Ratification, as we have emphasized, is the sole prerogative of the legislature," the lawmaker said. In his clarification, Minister Sendolo told members of the House that the transfer didn't require any approval from the national legislature.

"Ratification from this body over transfer doesn't require that. I have tried to be cooperative here. I am not the final layer of the MDA," he said. For Justice Minister Fredrick Cherue, he said he was not in the best position to address the issues because he was invited to address BIVAC's issues and not BHP Billiton and Jonah Capitals.

"I was reminded me this afternoon that we are scheduled for BIVAC and not BHP Billiton. We will search for the letter and address your concerns in 24 hours," he said.

The responses from the two ministers did not go well with the lawmakers causing them to raise lots of concerns. Clarence Massaquoi, Garrison Yealue, Edward Karfia, Larry Younquoi, Mariamu Fofana, Prince Tokpa and Johnson Chea were the lawmakers who expressed serious disappointment over the manner in which Minister Sendolo has been conducting the transfer issues.

"He should not go unpunished, he needs to be punished and that agreement should be nullified," Rep. Chea. "The transfer is a violation and it is not done at all. Whatever has been done should be sent to the national legislature for its action to complete. It should have been brought to us for ratification," Representatives Massaquoi and Yealue.

For Representative Younquoi, he was quick to remind his colleagues that the executive wants to be the only branch of government and the judiciary waiting for complaints.

"We are always accused of passing unproductive agreements. This is a serious problem in this country. We want to see the documents or else, we will hold them in contempt," Rep. Younquoi.

From the onset, both Jonah and Cavalla have been trumpeting that the deal had the blessings of the government in a bid to foster economic growth. But, with lawmakers now raising alarm that the deal was sealed without their knowledge, industrial observers say the fact that the deal was not properly executed to begin will put Liberia at risk of yet another deal with warning signs pointing to loses for the financially-strapped government that is on its way out.

BHP Billiton signed a $3 billion deal with Liberia to develop a large-scale iron ore project.