7 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Kenya: U.S. Issues Travel Alert for Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.S. has warned Americans living in or planning to travel to Kenya about possible outbreaks of violence before the country's August 8 general elections.

In a travel alert issued Thursday, the State Department said, "rallies, demonstrations, and protests may occur with little notice and even those intended to be peaceful can escalate into violence."

The alert added that "criminal elements or terrorists" could target demonstrators and visitors.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga warned in February of possible mass protests if the results of the upcoming elections are falsified.

There is a recent history of political unrest in Kenya. In 2007, more than 1,200 people were killed after political protests over a disputed poll intensified into ethnic fighting. Elections in 2013 were peaceful.

Kenya

Athletics Kenya Shocked by Sumgong's Drugs Test Fail

Athletics Kenya has confirmed the receipt of a copy from IAAF notifying them of an anti-doping rule violation against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.