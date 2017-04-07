Nigeria: NGOs Behind Yobe Assembly Successes - Speaker

Damaturu — The Speaker, Yobe state House of Assembly, Honourable Adamu Dala Dogo said the successes recorded under his leadership are results of engagements with Non-governmental Organisations in the state.

The speaker, disclosed this on Friday at a Stakeholders Meeting organised by PERL - ECP, between the state legislatures, Media, NGOs and other partners, with a theme "Relationship Management in Recovery Processes to Better Target and Deliver Services to Citizens Responsibly"

Dogo noted that his engagements with the NGOs helped the house to have better planning of their activities, which brought together various state actors on the demand side of service delivery to the citizenry.

Considering the situation in Northeast, Dogo said they remain determined and dedicated to more reforms so as to free the society from the debilitating effect of poverty, illiteracy, hunger and diseases

He advised Borno House of Assembly to partner the NGOs with all seriousness and make good use of them in order to strengthen their legislative practice and procedures.

He thanked the organisers for boosting humanitarian services in Yobe, Borno states and the nation in general.