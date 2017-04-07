7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 5 Injured in Joburg Protest

Police say five people have been injured during protests in the Johannesburg city centre.

Four were shot at with rubber bullets and another suffered serious injuries after being attacked by ANC supporters at Beyers Naude Square, a short distance away from Luthuli House, the headquarters of the ANC. Demonstrators gathered outside the ANC headquarters in order to defend the governing party's headquarters.

DA marchers had gathered a few blocks away in Mary Fitzgerald Square to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

"The police were forced to use rubber bullets, that's been communicated by the JMPD who were forced to restrain ANC supporters who were about to cross over to Mary Fitzgerald," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

Earlier demonstrators outside Luthuli House grabbed and attacked one of three people, believed to be DA supporters, who ran into their march with a banner that read: "You must be joking".

Peters said there had been no arrests in any of the protests.

"We can confidently say the marches were peaceful except for those two incidents," Peters said.

