South Sudan: Army Denies Blocking UN Convoy in Troubled Town

South Sudan's army, the Sudan People Liberation Army (SPLA) has dismissed claims that it blocked a United Nation's mission convoy from entering Pajok town in Imatong State where rebels and government forces clashed on April 3.

The deputy military spokesman Col. Santo Dominic said that the claims made by the UN in a statement released on Thursday that its convoy was stopped were false.

"It is not true. The SPLA has not prevented access to anybody ... The situation is under control since the day before yesterday up to now," Col. Dominic was quoted as saying by Eye Radio. "Again, UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) does not take permission from the SPLA. It only collaborates and informs the SPLA that it is moving from one point to another."

The UN said that its mission in South Sudan was trying to follow up reports that civilians were killed in the fighting that occurred on Monday in Pajok town, but the SPLA denied them access.

"Our colleagues at the UN Mission in South Sudan report that its peacekeepers have been prevented twice in as many days from accessing Pajok in Eastern Equatoria by the Sudan People's Liberation Army," the UN said.

The agency further stressed that it was concerned about reports over civilians' killings, rape and mistreatment in Pajok during the fighting between the two sides.

"UNMISS is concerned by these reports and calls on the government to immediately allow the Mission access to Pajok, as obligated by the Status of Forces Agreement [SoFA], so it can fully implement its mandate, including to protecting civilians and reporting on human rights violations," the statement reads.

SoFa occurs between a host country and a foreign nation stationing military forces in that nation.

More than 130 people, including civilians are believed to have been killed in the fighting in Pajok town. However, SPLA put the official figure at 18 people including civilians caught in the crossfire.

The fighting has also displaced more than 3,000 people many of whom have fled to the neighbouring Uganda while many more are still missing.