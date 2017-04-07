Kenya: House Speaker Orders MP Arrest Over EALA Fiasco

Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai has ordered the immediate arrest of Chadema Member of Parliament for Kawe constituency Halima Mdee.

Ms Mdee is expected to appear before the Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, for interrogation over "abusive words" she allegedly uttered against the Speaker during a parliamentary sitting on April 4.

"I am aware that she is not in Dodoma right now. I therefore order that she appears in Dodoma within 24 hours or be arrested wherever she is and be brought to Dodoma handcuffed to be interrogated by the committee," said Mr Ndugai.

The April 4 debate to elect members of the East African Legislative Assembly was tensed with legislators taking sides over the eligibility of candidates proposed by Chadema and CUF opposition parties.

Ms Mdee is alleged to have insulted the Speaker during the debates.

The speaker also directed the chairman of Chadema, Freeman Mbowe to report to the Committee for allegedly causing chaos in parliament during the debate.

Parliament has so far elected seven members out of nine, with the two remaining vacancies expected to be filled up by Chadema. The two names that the party had proposed were dropped after the majority of MPs voted against them.

Chadema presented the names of Ezekiah Wenje and Lawrence Masha and asked the House to pass them unopposed.

But Mr Ndugai supported by CCM MPs, turned down the request on grounds that the party should have presented more names for the MPs to pick from.

The Speaker ordered the clerk to announce another date for electing the Chadema representatives.