7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Descended On Paul O'Sullivan's Offices

Police have descended on Paul O'Sullivan's offices with a search and seizure warrant, and are attempting to seize all his computers.

O'Sullivan, who is currently out of the country, told News24 that police arrived at his offices in Sandton at around 12:00 on Friday. It is understood his assistant, attorney Sarah-Jane Trent, and his bookkeeper were at the offices and are being detained.

"They are verbally abusing her," O'Sullivan said in reference to Trent.

AfriForum's Willie Spies confirmed that officers arrived at the premises with a search and seizure warrant.

"It's terms are very broad. It basically says they can seize all computer equipment. We are sending a Johannesburg-based attorney to the scene right now," Spies said.

He said AfriForum was considering bringing an urgent court application to stop the raid.

"They are aware that Paul is out of the country right now and that is why they are doing this," Spies said.

In February, both Trent and O'Sullivan were arrested for allegedly impersonating an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) officer.

O'Sullivan is the complainant in a corruption and defeating the ends of justice case with IPID against Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

