7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ethekwini Municipal Buses Blocking Major Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

Several eThekwini municipal buses were left unmanned on some of Durban's busy streets on Friday morning, but it was not immediately clear if this formed part of any anti- or pro-President Jacob Zuma marches taking place around the country.

The buses blocked a number of roads - including Umgeni Road, the M4 north and south and the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.

This caused major traffic jams.

The municipality was working with the municipal bus operator, Tansnat, to remove the buses parked across busy thoroughfares around the city, said municipal spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa.

Bus drivers apparently parked the buses early in the morning after leaving a depot, and it is suspected their actions are linked to the national mass action taking place on Friday, she said.

Mthethwa said municipal officials and the bus operator were working to move the buses as quickly as possible, as well as to identify the culprits and take the necessary disciplinary action.

Metro police and City Fleet were towing the buses back to the depot.

The M4 north had since been reopened, she said.

Mthethwa advised motorists to use alternative routes while the buses were being towed away.

Source: News24

South Africa

We Are Not a 'Junk' Country - Opposition Leader

President Jacob Zuma and the ANC have led the country into a crisis, but there is still hope that the people of South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.