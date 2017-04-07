South Africa: Ethekwini Municipal Buses Blocking Major Roads

Several eThekwini municipal buses were left unmanned on some of Durban's busy streets on Friday morning, but it was not immediately clear if this formed part of any anti- or pro-President Jacob Zuma marches taking place around the country.

The buses blocked a number of roads - including Umgeni Road, the M4 north and south and the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.

This caused major traffic jams.

The municipality was working with the municipal bus operator, Tansnat, to remove the buses parked across busy thoroughfares around the city, said municipal spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa.

Bus drivers apparently parked the buses early in the morning after leaving a depot, and it is suspected their actions are linked to the national mass action taking place on Friday, she said.

Mthethwa said municipal officials and the bus operator were working to move the buses as quickly as possible, as well as to identify the culprits and take the necessary disciplinary action.

Metro police and City Fleet were towing the buses back to the depot.

The M4 north had since been reopened, she said.

Mthethwa advised motorists to use alternative routes while the buses were being towed away.

