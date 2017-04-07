7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Off to Winning Start in Hong Kong

The Blitzboks are off to a winning start at the Hong Kong Sevens after beating France 17-10 in their tournament opener on Friday.

Cecil Afrika, South Africa's all-time leading points scorer, led out the sides at Hong Kong Stadium as he started his 50th World Series tournament.

South Africa were fastest out of the blocks as they scored tries through Siviwe Soyizwapi and Branco du Preez to take a 10-0 lead, but the French hit back through Terry Bouhraoua and Jean Pascal Barraque to go into the break locked at 10-10.

Afrika then scored the first try of the second half - his 146th try in World Series rugby - to give the Blitzboks a 17-10 lead after Branco du Preez's conversion was good. South Africa, 23 points ahead of England in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season. The Blitzboks will meet Kenya (07:56) and Canada (11:56) on Saturday morning in their final two Pool B matches. The Springbok Sevens team for the Hong Kong Sevens: 1. Chris Dry

2. Philip Snyman (captain)

3. Dylan Sage

4. Zain Davids

5. Werner Kok

6. Siviwe Soyizwapi

7. Branco du Preez

8. Tim Agaba

9. Selvyn Davids

10. Cecil Afrika

11. Stedman Gans

12. Ruhan Nel

13. Ryan Oosthuizen*

*Travelling reserve

Source: Sport24

