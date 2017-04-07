7 April 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Police Raid Mandrax Factory

Maputo — The Mozambican police have announced that on Thursday morning they dismantled a clandestine factory making the illegal drug mandrax in a house in the Mussumbuluco neighborhood in the southern city of Matola, according to a report in Friday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

In the police raid five people were detained, four of them Mozambican, and the fifth a Zambian citizen normally resident in South Africa.

The Mozambcans were named as Z. de Assuncao, a 55 year old chemist trained in South Africa, I. Ibrahimo, a 52 year old mechanic, A. Fernando (24) and R. Vasco (39).

The Zambian, 60 year old Antony Lumbasa, told “Noticias” he had only arrived three days earlier, and had come to Mozambique to sell alcoholic drinks. He had intended to return to South Africa on Thursday.

The police regard Assuncao as the owner of the illicit factory. He said his uncle was renting out the house, and admitted they were using it to make mandrax.

The first consignment of the drug they had produced was 60 kilos, and Assuncao said they had sold it on the South Africna market. When the police raided the houses they had been working on a batch of 50 kilos of mandrax.

At the Mussumbuluco house the police seized three vehicles, a quantity of mandrax pills, two machines and various products used in the manufacture of the drug.

