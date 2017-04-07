South Africa: Barrett Sees Red, Faces Disciplinary Hearing

Star Hurricanes flyhalf Beauden Barrett faces a disciplinary hearing after receiving a red card in their 38-28 Vodacom Super Rugby victory over the Waratahs in Wellington on Friday.

As it happened: Hurricanes v Waratahs

Barrett received two yellow cards in which he is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(a) Intentionally Offending during the match at the Westpac Stadium.

Any player who receives two yellow cards in a match is automatically awarded a red card.

The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11:00 (SA time) via video-conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24