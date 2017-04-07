South Africa: Fitch Downgrades SA to Junk Status

analysis

As thousands of South Africans protest around the country calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down or be recalled, the country's economic prospects have been downgraded to junk by Fitch, becoming the second ratings agency to do so in four days. Moody's is yet to announce its decision. By JILLIAN GREEN.

A second ratings agency has downgraded South Africa to junk status.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings said: "South Africa's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable."

It said the decision reflects Fitch's view that recent political events, including a major cabinet reshuffle, will weaken standards of governance and public finances.

"The Cabinet reshuffle, which involved the replacement of the finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and the deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, is likely to result in a change in the direction of economic policy. The reshuffle partly reflected efforts by the out-going finance minister to improve the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The reshuffle is likely to undermine, if not reverse, progress in SOE governance, raising the risk that SOE debt could migrate on to the government's balance sheet.

"The new finance minister has stated that he does not intend to...