7 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fitch Downgrades SA to Junk Status

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Fitch Downgrades South Africa to Junk Status
analysis

As thousands of South Africans protest around the country calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down or be recalled, the country's economic prospects have been downgraded to junk by Fitch, becoming the second ratings agency to do so in four days. Moody's is yet to announce its decision. By JILLIAN GREEN.

A second ratings agency has downgraded South Africa to junk status.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings said: "South Africa's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable."

It said the decision reflects Fitch's view that recent political events, including a major cabinet reshuffle, will weaken standards of governance and public finances.

"The Cabinet reshuffle, which involved the replacement of the finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and the deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, is likely to result in a change in the direction of economic policy. The reshuffle partly reflected efforts by the out-going finance minister to improve the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The reshuffle is likely to undermine, if not reverse, progress in SOE governance, raising the risk that SOE debt could migrate on to the government's balance sheet.

"The new finance minister has stated that he does not intend to...

More on This

We Are Not a 'Junk' Country - Opposition Leader

President Jacob Zuma and the ANC have led the country into a crisis, but there is still hope that the people of South… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.