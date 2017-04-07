Namibia: Police Probe Shooting At Mines Ministry

THE police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in the mines ministry's parking lot in Windhoek after an alleged road rage incident last month.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, two men had an altercation after pulling into the parking. The police could not say where the two men came from.

Kanguatjivi said Willem Nghishekwa was arrested, and appeared in court for allegedly pointing a gun at Christiaan Schumacher, and then shooting three times into the air.

Schumacher allegedly followed Nghishekwa into the ministry's parking lot to confront him about reckless driving.

Mines permanent secretary Simeon Negumbo confirmed the incident, and said that neither of the men were employees of the ministry.

He, however, added that internal investigations were underway to determine whether any of the ministry's staff were involved.

Nghishekwa is out on bail, while police investigations continue.