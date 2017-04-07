7 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim to Arrive Monday

By Bilal Derso

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will arrive here Monday (April 10, 2017) for a two-day state visit, the country's Embassy in Ethiopia disclosed.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the embassy noted that Sheikh Tamim is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and President Dr. Mulatu Teshome on ways of furthering the two countries ever-growing ties and enhancing cooperation in various sectors in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Ethio-Qatar bilateral talks are also expected to focus on economic, political, trade and investment; furthermore, several agreements and MoUs are likely to be singed at the conclusion of the Emir's state-visit," the release added.

It was indicated that Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for holders of diplomatic and special/ service passports is among areas the two countries would come to terms.

It was stated that Ethio-Qatar joint experts meeting was held on March 31, 2017 to prepare conditions for the Emir's visit and to consider the proposed agreements and MoUs.

The visit which is the first of its kind for Sheikh Tamim since he took-over the power in 2013 comes within the framework of African-touring, according to the press release.

Ethio-Qatar relations has shown progress since the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2012 which was manifested by high-level visits by officials of the respective countries, signing of various agreements as well as a tour of cultural troupe and resumption of direct flights.

