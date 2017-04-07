Ethiopia: The Mushrooming Ethio-Sudan Cooperation

Of late, Ethiopia and Sudan are opening an unprecedented chapter of multifaceted cooperation. Scholars who are well versed in analyzing the two countries relations are so optimistic in that the cooperation would further see progress in the years to come.

Kahsay Gebreyesus is a political scientist said: "Ethio-Sudan relations is a time-tested one. The people of Sudan hosted a large number of Ethiopians during the 1984-85 drought."

For him, this relations has a lot to gain over the coming years. "Scholars and respective government bodies ought to further nurture it toward a durable amity."

Nile and GERD have created formidable opportunity to expand it to security, economic, social and political frontiers, he commented, adding the commencement of public transport between the countries is an unrivaled instrument to this end.

Civic and International Relations Prof. Muhedin Aman seconds Khasay's take on the two-side friendly relations. "Ethiopia and Sudan could maximize mutual benefits prioritizing security and socio-economic issues. And this could get a firm base through the active engagement of their peoples."

Abiy Telkeba, International Water Politics and Law scholar with Makalle University, for his part stated that oil, port and electricity have already added new frontiers into the existing cooperation. And the win-win attraction between them has a big chance of bearing sweet fruits.

Zemedeneh Negatu is an economist who advises the government on intra-state trade among African countries. He said the decision Ethiopia and Sudan have taken in opening their banks in the respective countries is an important power in further stimulating their trade relations.

Besides, as Ethiopia is aspiring to be a light manufacturing hub, industrial products in the north parts would make their way to the international market via Port Sudan, according to him.

Ethiopia and Sudan formulated three modalities: High Commission, Technical Committee and Joint Border Commission to enable government officials hold periodic discussions, noted Demesew Kebede, Foreign Affairs Minister Sudan Desk Director.

He mentioned two works which are in the pipe line which add a new impetus to their relations, he said. "We will see the establishment of industrial zones in border towns in addition to efforts to merge custom offices in border areas."

The practical gains made so far exceeded plans to create one economic community, he said, adding as the annual trade exchange which stood at three million USD six years ago have rocketed to 300 million now.