Ethiopia: Call for Concerted Effort to Address Hurdles in Construction Sector

Panelists took part in a consultative meeting stressed the need for participatory planning and execution of project management for the realization of sustained development in the construction sector.

In a day-long consultative workshop organized jointly by Fana Broadcasting Corporation and the Ethiopian Construction Management Institute Wednesday, the panelists called for integrated effort to address urgently the problems seen in the evolving sector.

Presenting paper, Institute Working Procedures Reform Sector Deputy Director General Asmerom Taddesse stated that the government is committed to extend support to the booming construction sector.

He said the government is allocating over 60 per cent of the total capital investment to the construction industry, registering 29 per cent growth on average during the First Growth and Transformation Plan.

Most importantly, the government has put in place construction development policy that would enable big construction industries to boost their participation and find solution to the major challenges in the sector.

Of all the challenges the sector facing, he outlined inefficiency in utilizing the budget, executing as per schedule and plan as drawbacks for the sector not to perform as it would be.

The participants highlighted the need for coordinated efforts of stakeholders to address the gaps in capacity limitation specially planning, designing and integrating with other actors, and transparency in procurement, and granting and administering contracts.

In his reflection on points raised by the participants Institute Deputy Director Argaw Asha the outstanding issues surfaced in the sector would certainly be addressed through improving working procedures, coordination, research based approach, procurement, procedures professional ethics.

The discussion themed: Construction Project Management Challenges and Their Solutions attracted pertinent stakeholders in the sector.