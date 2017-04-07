Ethiopia: 7 Minutes With UN Assembly General

interview

The President of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson paid an official work visit to Ethiopia recently. During his stay the President met senior government officials of Ethiopia and heads of states at African Union to deal with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promote the broader agenda of the General Assembly, encourage Africa's high-level participation and voluntary commitments for the upcoming Ocean Conference in New York from 5 to 9 June of this year and inform them on upcoming High-Level SDG Action Events.

The Ethiopian Herald had an opportunity to conduct interview with him: Excerpts:

Your Excellency, Welcome to Ethiopia! What is your impression on the implementation of SDGs in Ethiopia?

Thompson: Look! While I was flying to Ethiopia, I was really focusing on sustainable industrialization of SDG-9 because I used to do a lot of work with the Ambassador of Ethiopia while I was Fiji Ambassador. Both of us were founding members of group of friends of sustainable and inclusive industrialization. Thus, I was thinking that just as a developing country you have the right to development. I was also thinking about my friend Ambassador Tekeda Alemu, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, and the job we did on that. In fact, we got SDG-9 really due to a pressure from that group of friends on sustainable industrialization. Then, remembering this and my conversation with him, I requested to see SDG 9 in action in Ethiopia. Thus, I went to Bole Lemi Industrial Park in Addis Ababa and saw over 5, 000 Ethiopians in decent job, working over garments and shoe manufacturing. It was very uplifting for me. What Ethiopia has done on SDG-8, Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG-9, Sustainable Industrialization, Innovation and Infrastructure, are really good examples for developing countries and I congratulate the government of Ethiopia for that.

Would you tell us the outcome of today's meeting with the Permanent Representative Committee?

Well it is an opportunity to tell the AU about what the UN is doing in New York in relation to SDG implementation, which is the main theme of the 71st session. I'm presiding over to make sure that we are getting the wheels are turning on the implementation of all the 17 SDGs.

What areas does the UN cooperate with the AU on SDGs implementation?

There is very close cooperation on peace and security between the UN and the AU. There was actually a Security Council Resolution that was past November last year. There must be much close to cooperation. I'm very happy to report the implementation of the SDGs. We work closely here in Addis with the AU operation. I'm very impressed by the high degree of cooperation among the three organizations: ECA, UNOAU, and AU, all working in synergy.

As a president of the General Assembly what major assignments have you scheduled to carry out before leaving office?

I've time until mid-September this year and I pass the battle to the next guy. Till then my main tasks are to continue this drive for the implementation of the SDGs. I'm convening meetings on the ocean as the ocean is dying. And we have to reverse the cycle of declining the ocean is in. So, I have a big Oceans Conference coming up 5 to 9 June. I also think that we need the United Nations to keep up with innovation and technology and how this can be put to work in the SDGs implementation. So, rather than following the UN needs to catch up and even lead when it comes to innovation and technology. So a big event is coming on that May 17. I'm convening that. Education of course is key. So, another big high level event is coming up on June 28 of this year at UN, where leaders around the world in the education sector come together to talk about how we can improve the delivery of quality education to youth of the world. This is because it is they who will actually transform the world. It is they who will actually change consumption pattern, which is at the heart of the SDGs, and this is our need to change sustainable way of life on this planet.

Your Excellency, what is your opinion on the current status of SDGs and Agenda 2063?

I think the two agendas have had a good look now. I'm satisfied that there is no conflict between the two. The 2063 agenda has some Africa specific items which are not in the 2030 agenda, but on the whole the synergy is really good between the two. Of course, the agendas got absorbed into the national plans of nations of the world. And the good news is that the governments around the world have done a very good job of incorporating SDGs and the 2030 Agenda into their national development plans. In this case, Africa has done with the two agendas: Agenda 2063 and 2030 Agenda. What I gathered from Talk International Plan is that there is no conflict in Africa in terms of absorbing those two plans into their national pans. At the end of the day, it is the national plans of countries to which the responsibility lies. That is why they are doing well.

How do see efforts of the UN in averting the current drought situation in the Horn and Southern Africa?

We have the UN put out the call for donors to fund the response. I've learnt about that on this trip and from the two-day meeting. I have just committed to the Permanent Representatives Committee of the AU in the meeting. When I get back to New York, I'm going to have my voice be heard for raising more funds for these droughts and famine relief.

Thank you for sharing your time with The Ethiopian Herald!

You're welcome.