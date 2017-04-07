Ethiopia: Corporation Takes Over Dams' Management

It has been a while since Ethiopia threw full weight to exploit its abundant but yet to be tapped water resource. While many dams completed and some other flagship projects are already in the pipeline. These dams are not only limited to hydro-power generation but also for the extensive irrigation development.

As the country advocates for water-centred growth, proper management of dam to ensure their sustainability is not just an option but is a matter of survival.

In what could be a vital step, the Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation has taken over the responsibility of managing several dams used for various purposes from two other government institutions.

Presenting corporation's 2009 budget year eight months performance report to the House Public Enterprise Affairs Standing Committee Wednesday ,Corporation Manager Eng. Hailesilassie Tefera said that currently the corporation is in charge of managing the ten dams which were previously under the auspices of Water, Irrigation and Electricity Ministry. It also took over other seven dams formerly managed by the Sugar Development Corporation and three others jointly administered by the two mentioned institutions.

As part of its new duty, the corporation is entrusted with supplying water to customers entities and generating own income which is channeled to the government coffer.

Since then the corporation spent much of its time in restructuring the organization in way to discharge its responsibilities and duties. As part of this effort, all the properties have been registered and technical defects of the dams and the construction materials have clearly identified with solutions already being in place.

The manager further noted that among the dams, the delivery of the Alwaro Dam located in Gambella State was protracted and the water diversion of the Gihbe Dam is completed.

As to him, dams such as Kesem, Tendaho, Dib, Meged including Alwaro and Gihbe were under the auspices of the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity before being transferred to the corporation.

Regarding problem related with Kesem Dam and Irrigation Project, Hailesilassie said that efforts are underway to fix the problem while improving the design is underway.