Ethiopia: OPDO's Deep Reform Set to Bring Radical Change

In his book Leaders' Ladder, the Ghanaian writer Israelmore Ayivor states that "Leaders do not conform; they reform. If you conform, you are nurturing mediocrity. If you reform, you are breeding change." This insight best describes the recent scenario of the Oromia State leadership. Realizing the need for reform to come up with remedies for the discontent prevailing among the Oromo people due to leadership problem, the Oromo Peoples' Democratic Organization (OPDO) in the last four months has undergone a deep reform that helped the Organization to identify the root causes of the discontent and last year's unrest.

Lately, OPDO has been celebrating its 27th founding anniversary that created a platform to reexamine its journey and renew its pledge to serve the people justly, equally and fairly. The anniversary can also serve as a high point to transform the entire leadership as it was celebrated soon after the deep reform began. It has also been accompanied by the spirit of purpose-driven commitment to fully address identified problems in the course of the reform.

OPDO was established to respond to the age long questions of the Oromo people. Actually, the organization has a great role in bringing the prolonged bitter struggle of the Oromo people to a successful end by ensuring self-governance to the people. Its skillful leadership made the people proud of their culture, identity and language. Pursuing the questions of the people, it was engaged in an unwavering struggle to destroy the dictatorial regime of the Derg. Together with other Nations, Nationalities and People of Ethiopia who struggled a lot to pave ways for peace, development and democracy, OPDO paid incalculable price.

The Organization has been playing significant role in improving the livelihood of Oromos. By establishing autonomous state government that perfectly fits into the effort to realize social, economic and cultural development, the Oromo people have been enjoying the fruits of the favorable economic and political benefits that have been flourishing in the country over the last two decades.

Recent reports indicate in the last ten years the State has achieved an average of 11 percent economic growth. The agricultural production and productivity has enormously improved and this has reinforced growth in other sectors. Agriculture accounts 57 per cent of the State's GDP in 2014, while service and industry accounts for 29.5 and 13.2 per cent respectively. Because of the considerable socio-economic development, the number of people below poverty line has decreased from 34 percent in 1995 to 28 percent in 2010, research indicates.

In addition to allocating massive financial resources to accelerate social development in the State, a great deal of activities has been carried out to improve service provision in education, health, infrastructure and the like. For instance, there are more than 14 thousand health extension workers serving the people, mainly in rural areas. Further, more than 23 thousand agricultural extension workers are supporting farmers by providing advice on modern farming. This has played a significant role in improving the production and productivity of the sector.

Unfortunately, even though the State is endowed with huge resources, it could not use them efficiently to meet the rising demand particularly among the young generation. Failing to meet this demand caused a series of unrest last year. In order to get better of this situation and realize the vision of economic and social transformation, the State government has initiated economic reform to bring about radical change. It is believed that this reform basically transforms the economy through research based public-private partnership investment aiming at ensuring economic justice.

According to State Communication Bureau Head Addisu Arega, the initiative plays big role in encouraging domestic investment that in turn ensures the benefits of the youth in particular and the whole society in general. Through fundamental structural transformation, the initiation encourages agro-processing industries, expansion of mechanized agricultural practices as well as exhaustive development of the mining sector. The reform particularly promotes industrialization to add value on natural resources and agricultural products.

In connection to this, in a televised speech, Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa particularly stressed the importance of economic empowerment saying: "I believe all of us, including you and the Oromo people, must start a major revolution in Oromia, an economic revolution. We have to do all in our power today to confront tomorrow's challenges. Especially, the younger generation, who has both historical and generational responsibilities, must work hard. We should be thinking day and night about economic empowerment.

We should be dreaming about making money. A society that is not economically empowered would become servant to others. There is no shortcut to success. We must work hard and do so tirelessly to get ahead in life. That will be the source of our freedom and strength. We have to be economically strong. Simply debating political ideologies won't change us lot."

"Year after year, we have been blaming narrow nationalism, rent seeking, good governance and chauvinism for our predicament. How long shall we continue talking about these? If it is not filling our food storage or improving our situation, what good is the talk going to do for us? No use. This is why I say each and every one of us should focus on the economy." added the Chief regarding the root causes of the problem. "Those who can farm should do so. Others can be business persons. From now on, we should wake up and initiate an economic revolution.

We have to change history by becoming each other's strength. We have to act and work like people who bear historical and generational responsibility. This is the only solution to our problems. As a party and as a state government, we are ready to partner with you. The agenda of the youth will always be our agenda. Like we fought to empower the youth with education, we must ensure that they are also economically empowered and are proud of their identities. We have to work hard to ensure that the youth are prepared to lead our communities, our state, and our country."