editorial

Water is a lifeblood of all living things. To cater to the water demand for various purposes exploring and exploiting water sources and utilizing them safely and disposing the used water proper sewerage systems is vital. In addition to quenching thirst and helping the prepare food preparing food water has a value for sanitation and hygienic purpose. Disregarding the standard and the cleanness of the water pose could pose health risks.

Currently, due to population growth,the picking pace of urbanization and expansion of industrial firms such as manufacturing and service sectors, the demand for safe water is growing from time to time. To meet the growing demand,in collaboration with non governmental organizations and donors the government has mounted an effort. Now it is trying to narrow down the gap between supply and demand. But as demand is growing further, efforts should be in place. Among the various sources of water, surface and ground water more often are put to the use.

Rain water too is being harvested and utilized for various purposes. However, exploring and utilizing the resource is not an easy task. It needs sufficient technology, finance and well-trained human power. Before sinking water wells, knowing the amount and types of water needs its own research. Such a task presupposes studying the site and finding and applying relevant technology , finance also time. Preparing dams to harvest surface water also needs Technology and engineering work.

Hence,these tell us how exploiting water resource is expensive. There are also other factors which hampers the water demand satisfying move. The current global warming and climate change have made the search for water very daunting. Ground and surface water resources are dwindling and due to heat, the evaporation rate from the sources is increasing. On the other extreme, flood washes away soil towards lakes and ponds which in turn increases the amount of silt accumulation. Flood also has a destructive effect on dams and utility equipment and causes the out brake of diseases, which spoil water sites. The scarcity of water due to drought in the pastoral areas brings various consequence both on animals and humans.

During the dry season pastorals will be forced to utilize unsanitary water, which puts their health on risks and simultaneously force health centers to run out of this decisive input of providing health care facilities. When the situation worsens the community will be forced to flee their areas and settle in other parts and practice open defection pollutes underground and surface water as a result the sanitary aspect of the community will deteriorate. Their animals too become victims of the phenomena. As mentioned above before it is supplied to the consumers water must be standardized and clean.

Achieving this requires a coordinated efforts by the pertinent stakeholders such as the Ministry of Water ,Irrigation and Electricity,the Ministry of Health and the Conformity Assessment Agency and other pertinent organs. Not considering the hygienic aspect, water could its own negative consequence. Some water seems clean but when tested it could prove otherwise.

Hence, health professionals,through laboratory experiment , must take samples to check whether a given sample is free from parasites or not. After it is proved, it will be supplied to the consumers. But the task is not as such easy. The coverage of the laboratory service is not as the demand requires, particularly in the rural parts of the country. In every potable water, the amount of fluoride should be not more than 1.5 milligram per liter.

If it is more than that,it could spoil teeth and if it is more than 3 milligram per litter it poses intestinal problem. Also if it is a concentrated one it could affect the joints of human beings.

In order to utilize water for drinking or for sanitation or for hygienic purpose, the water must fulfill the criteria formulated by the World Health Organization. According to the experts there are four major diseases caused by drinking unclean water. They are Intestinal problem, Cholera, Amoeba and Jardiniere. In addition to these, due to scarcity of water , when community members are forced to consume uncleaned water they could be vulnerable to diseases such as Part-lat and Eye sickness.

Therefore, particularly in rural parts of the country it is advisable to treat water in a traditional way. On the other hand, when water is spoiled due to various factors, it could be a cause for the creation of insects harmful to human beings such as Malaria and Belharezia. These situation could also be aggravated by the open defection.

The collection of water in rural part of the country is burdensome for the fetchers and it is estimated that women ,on average, spend 8 hours per day to fetch only 5 liter unsafe water from a distant place which consume their time, which could have been spent for education and other valuable purposes. The government had long-ago deployed water extraction technologies for the right locations and improved the functionality and lifespan of water infrastructures by investing in the development of local capacities. And to achieve the provision of 20 litter per day to citizens efforts are underway. Hence,supporting the move towards attaining the required goal is expected from all stakeholders.