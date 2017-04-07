Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Unity in Fight Against Domestic Violence

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, on Friday urged the unity of all Mozambicans in the struggle against domestic violence.

He was speaking to reporters shortly after laying a wreath at the Monument to the Mozambican Heroes in Maputo, on the occasion of Mozambican Women's Day.

Nyusi said the country had made advances in the battle for women's emancipation, for the promotion of gender equality, and in the fight against such phenomena as child marriages. But he was deeply concerned “at the tragic acts of domestic violence in our society”.

“Our appeal is that we should look at domestic violence as a problem that rests on the structure of values that supports the social model in which we live”, said the President, stressing that domestic violence is a crime that all Mozambican should fight against.

“We urge all public and private institutions, trade unions, civil society bodies and academic associations, among others, to join efforts in this struggle which seeks to raise the dignity of Mozambican women”, added Nyusi.

This year, Mozambican Women's Day is being celebrated under the motto “justice and decent work, men and women united in the struggle against violence”. That theme, Nyusi said, “invites us to make a reflection on the role of each of us, men and women, in this noble mission for the emancipation of Mozambican women”.

Mozambique's independence in 1975, he continued, marked the start of a new stage in the struggle of Mozambican women for justice and dignity in their work.

“We have integrated the gender perspective into the country's development policies and strategies”, said Nyusi. “We have trained women and men in matters of gender equity and equality. We have stepped up the fight against child marriages, and we have also boosted activities aimed at the empowerment of women”.