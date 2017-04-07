7 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Alert Launches Blended Leprosy, TB, HIV Training

By Henok Tibebu

The All African Leprosy Rehabilitation and Training (ALERT) Centre yesterday started a blended training on Leprosy, TB and HIV via video conference for health workers in different parts of the country.

Centre E-learning (Blended) Training Coordinator Dr. Adugna Tamiru said the training is cost and time effective. The regular instruction-led training used to take six days and the trainees had to leave their work places for face-to-face training. The E-learning training has reduced the time by three days while giving trainees a chance to get access to it via Woreda Net.

In addition, "we can train 40 to 50 health workers at a time. Currently, 40 first-round trainees selected from Chiro, Dire Dawa and Harar are taking courses. The training is a two way and direct-line communication, so it will avoid inconveniences that could be caused by bad network," said Adugna. He also indicated that priorities have been given to these areas as they carry heavy TB burden.

On the other hand, the centre plans to hold multi-drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) consultation via video conference and use existing facility for Continuing Medical Education and Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD) to assist the national objectives of the Ministry of Health.

