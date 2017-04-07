Ethiopia: Addis Youth, Women Mark 6th GERD Anniversary

The Addis Ababa Youth and Sports, and Women and Children Affairs Bureau jointly marked the sixth anniversary of the launching of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Wednesday.

The contribution of the youth and women is important in the construction of GERD as they make up 70 per cent of the population, said City Government of Addis Ababa, Youth and Sports Deputy Bureau Head Yonas Aregay.

The youth is shaping the country's image in various ways, he said, mentioning that 94per cent of the workers at the Dam's site are youth.

Youth associations in the sports sector, leagues and civic society organizations have contributed over half a million Birr to GERD over the past few months, according to Yonas.

Addis Ababa GERD Public Participation Coordinating Office Higher Expert Anduwalem Wubshet for his part said that 700 million Birr has been raised from residents in the last six years.