Ethiopia: Tending the Needy

The driving targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development are the elimination of HIV and viral hepatitis as public health threats, with more immediate interim targets set for 2020. In HIV, good progress has been made, particularly around treatment and testing. But reducing new infections needs to be quadruple over the next three years.

In hepatitis, progress around vaccinations has contributed a new generation free from hepatitis B. However, overall testing and treatment for both hepatitis B and C are very low. It is clear that despite significant achievements, major action is urgently required in countries to achieve the 2020 targets, according to WHO.

Recently, the Federal Transport Authority said that it has been working hard in supporting and treating sectors' HIV positive workers and children who lost their family members to HIV and AIDS. Currently, the sectors' HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Council supports 172 needy ones allocating over 907 thousand birr.

Speaking at an event in the Transport Authority, States and City Administrations Transport Offices among other related sectors' HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Council 2nd Regular Assembly, Authority's Director General and Council's patron Kassahun Hailemariam said that apart from supporting sectors HIV positive workers, it has been aggressively working to make them self-reliant and generate their own income and enable their children continue their education. The Council has also carried out various awareness creation activities for sectors' workers, he said.

Council's Board Chairman Alemayehu Wolde noted that the authority has been working tirelessly in HIV and AIDS prevention and control activities. The council currently has been supporting 132 elderly and 40 children. In total, 172 citizens have been supported for 14 months with an outlay of over 907 thousand birr.

He further said that the Transport Authority has been undertaking HIV and AIDS prevention and control activities in collaboration with sector works and stakeholders since 1996 EC. With the financial support of HAPCO, it has carried out surveys to prepare work place policy. It has established Transport Authority, states and city administration transport offices, business transporters and HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Council in 2006 EC.

Federal HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Office (HAPCO) Multi-sectroral Response Coordination Director Kifle Mitiku said that many people were dying due to HIV virus over the last few years. Several others were forced to be bedridden. Due to this reason there were many orphan children. Though plenty of success stories are registered, the number is still there. Besides, as the virus transmission has global behaviour, the government has taken swift measures in the prevention and control duties such as endorsing polices and establishing institutions, putting working directions along with mass participation. Most importantly, the government has carried out national campaign against HIV and AIDS. Hence the diseases prevalence rate was decreased.

He further said due to concerted efforts paid by the government and stakeholders, HIV prevalence rate has been scaled down to 1.2 per cent. Hence, in the overall, Ethiopia has become one of the countries which has brought radical change in HIV and AIDS prevention and control. It has decreased newly HIV contracted or infected people by 90 per cent. HIV positive death rate has shown 70 per cent reduction by the help of anti-virus drugs. "But we should not be negligent till it gets eradicated from the nation thoroughly. However, according to studies, over 750 thousand people are still living with the virus, he pointed out.

But HIV prevalence rate has been downsized to 1.2 per cent, though its percent differed from place to place and community to community. At Gambella State, its prevalence rate is 5.03, where as in Addis Ababa the rate is over 4.8 per cent. In terms of sex ratios, female prove more vulnerable. However, around developmental corridors, there are community members who need special attention. Commercial sex workers, long distance drivers, mobile workers are among others who are more vulnerable. "Unless we solve these and related encounters, we cannot eradicate the virus," he said.

But there are still fundamental challenges. The attitudinal change has come because of the all-round intervention by the respective body and stakeholders, including the media. But now the media's role has been decreased. Not only the media, the leadership and citizens should not be complacent.

According to WHO's recent report, the global HIV epidemic had claimed fewer lives in 2015 than at any point in almost two decades and fewer people became newly infected with HIV than in any year since 1991. The list of countries due to eliminate new HIV infections, among children, keeps growing. A massive expansion of anti-retroviral therapy (ART) has reduced the global number of people dying from HIV-related causes to about 1.1 million in 2015 - 45 per cent fewer than in 2005.

UNAIDS/WHO estimation shows that more than 18 million people were receiving ART in mid-2016. Nevertheless, countries need to live up to their commitment to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. The immediate challenge is to reach the Fast-Track targets for 2020 - including the 90-90-90 targets - as new infections and HIV-related deaths are still unacceptably high.

It further indicated that 77 per cent [69-86 per cent] of all pregnant women living with HIV globally received medicines that prevent transmission to their babies in 2015. Forty Six per cent [43-50 per cent ] of people living with HIV were receiving anti-retroviral treatment in 2015.

