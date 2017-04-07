Botswana: Inadequate Funding Cripples Ministry

Maun — Inadequate budget has hindered the ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism to compensate the communities for problem animal cases recorded in Ngamiland district.

Environment minister, Mr Tshekedi Khama explained to councillors that since 2013, they experienced financial constraints, adding that currently they owed the communities over P15 million.

He revealed that in 2013, the ministry was allocated P9 million, in the financial year 2016/17 they got P4.4 million, while this financial year they received P21 million.

"Budget has been a concern and if we pay the P15 million we owe, it means we would remain with P6 million and yet the elephants continue to terrorise the communities country wide," he added.

Mr Khama explained that the conflict was exacerbated by free movement of elephants between Botswana and neighbouring countries, adding that the animals moved around in search of water.

However, he revealed that they had submitted a request to Cabinet for additional funding hoping that their request would be taken into consideration as the ministry was faced with many challenges.

The minister said they intended to buy resources which could be used to chase away the elephants from the communities.

However, councillors complained about the delay to compensate the affected communities.

They said their district was home to the infamous conflict between humans and wild animals and it was disheartening as it appeared the ministry was more concerned about animals than people.

They said lions and other predators killed their cattle while elephants destroyed farm lands and the relevant department took long to compensate the affected people despite the evidence availed and collected.

Nominated councillor, Mr Abel Molelo said there were too many elephants in the district which posed a danger to the people and their property and requested the minister to reduce the population.

He said the ministry could relocate some elephants to other parts of the country such as central and southern districts.

Cllr Kaukapita Kaukapita said the district should be treated in a special way as wildlife would always remain in the region and live with the communities.

He wished compensation could be done immediately, noting that the communities would lose hope on farming if they were not paid on time.

Source : BOPA