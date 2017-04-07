Malawi: Nyasa Music Awards Slated for May 5

Lilongwe — After Hibernating for two years from the music scene, the Malawi Music Awards have resurfaced with a new name as Nyasa Music Awards where best performing artists in the country will be recognized and awarded.

The awards which are scheduled to take place in Blantyre at Comesa Hall are slated for May 5. The awards will attract musicians of different genres.

Performers will include Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Tay Grin, Edgar and Davis, Joseph Nkasa, Theo Thomson and Faith Mussa.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency Friday, one members of the organizing committee Chifundo Maganga said the awards will be different, with categories that have never been included in previous awards like best acoustic performers, best DJs and lifetime achievement award.

"We are organizing the awards to be at par with international standards that is why it has taken us a long time to come up with the awards. The preparation for the awards started last year because we did not want to rush," he said.

Maganga added that the public will be given a chance to vote for their favourite nominated artists in their respective categories.

Voting lines, he said, will be opened at a later date, and the nominated artists have been chosen by an independent panel of judges and not the organizers of the awards.

"The awards will be transparent in the sense that the public will be in control of the show by casting their votes through voting lines, because having a panel of judges can attract biasness from the judges," Maganga said.

Categories that artists have been nominated into include best video: Tay Grin feats 2baba 'Chipapa', Zani Challe feat Pato Ranking single for 'tonight,' Malinga Mafia feat Various artist levels, Dan Lu feat K Ci 'sweet banana.'

Best single: Faith Mussa 'Mdidi', Tay Grin feat Sonye 'Kanda', Blaze feat Ril B 'Mwini Zinthu,' Zani Challe 'Single for tonight.'

Best live act: Tay Grin, Theo Thomson, Black Missionaries and Faith Mussa.

Best club DJ: Nathan Tunes, DJ Flames, DJ Ruebie and DJ Maya. Best radio DJ Randy Martins, Kenny Klips, Joy Nathu and Panther Rix.

Best duo group: Black Missionaries, Great Angels Choir, Street Fame and Home grown.

Best afro pop: Piksy, Dan Lu, Sir Patricks and Hilco.

Best female artist: Zani Challe, Bianca, Sangie and Miracle.

Best male artist: Patience Namadingo, Theo Thomson and Gwamba.

Best acoustic artist: Patience Namadingo, Malala, Faith Mussa, Agoroso.

Best producer: BFB, DJ Sley, Sonye and Dare devils.

Best secular artist: Lucius Banda, Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu and Smacks.

Best new comer: Purple C, Charisma, Tsar Leo and Ril B.

Best reggae artist: Stitch Fray, Anthony Makondetsa, Trumale and King Chambiecco.

Best gospel artist: Faith Mussa, Suffix, Gwamba and Patience Namadingo.

Best R and B artist: Kelvin Sings, Bucci, Kel Kay and Theo Thomson.

Best hip hop artist: Gwamba, Suffix, Martse and Fredokiss.

Album of the year: Phyzix 'Captain Long John,' Theo Thomson 'White elephant', Gwamba 'Jesus is my boss', Malinga Mafia 'Flawless heart' and Barry One 'Maso atseguka.'

The awards will be a red carpet event and everyone and charges for ordinary seats are K15, 000 and VIP K25, 000.