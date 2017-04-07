Africa: Vulnerability Management Vendors Expand Growth Opportunities By Adding Actionable Intelligence to Network Scan Technology

press release

Santa Clara — New VM platforms aims to address the whole kill chain from incident detection to remediation, finds Frost & Sullivan's Network Security team

The vulnerability management (VM) market is growing despite two key challenges. First, VM scanning/reporting is a static technology, while network defense requires a combination of static and dynamic tools. Second, VM must compete with other knowledge-based network security technologies, such as security information and event management (SIEM), network access control (NAC), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) that provide contextual analysis of the endpoint.

Frost & Sullivan's new analysis, Vulnerability Management (VM) - Global Market, estimates that VM vendors sold $768.3 million worth of VM appliances and related services in 2016, representing an improvement of 13.4 percent over 2015. The research details the global VM market by product type, geography, size of business, distribution channel, and market share leaders.

"VM vendors are in a sound position to win large services contracts, protecting heterogeneous networks," said Frost & Sullivan Network Security Senior Industry Analyst Christopher Kissel. "As vendors realize that the value of their platforms is in the intelligence acquired from vulnerability scans, they are building platforms that can address the whole kill chain, including incident detection, log correlation, triage/investigation, and remediation."

To stay competitive, VA scans must continuously scale up to match the dynamics of heterogeneous networks. Major market participants, including Qualys, Tenable Network Security, Tripwire, and BeyondTrust, are developing tangential technologies associated with endpoint security to strengthen their incident detection and response capabilities.

"By 2019, cloud will be the dominant VM deployment mechanism," noted Kissel. "IoT and the rise of connected devices has a chance to be a game changer as VA will be measured by how well the scan technology travels across cloud environments and how it can be applied to IoT devices."

Vulnerability Management (VM)--Global Market Analysis is part of Frost & Sullivan's Network Security Growth Partnership Service program.

