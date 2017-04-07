Nigeria: World Health Day 2017 - Saraki Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal of International Funding for HIV/Aids in Nigeria

press release

World Health Day 2017: Saraki Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal of International Funding for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday called for increased global attention for HIV/AIDS funding in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, on the occasion of World Health Day 2017, Saraki, who is a medical doctor by training, stated that with the decision by major foreign donors to suspend funding for Nigeria's HIV/AIDs programs, the fate of over 3.4million Nigerians living with the infection would remain uncertain.

"Information at our disposal reveals that significant global support for HIV/AIDs in Nigeria has been withdrawn," the Senate President said, "In order not to jeopardize the treatment of the millions of Nigerians that are living with HIV and AIDS, at this point, government at all levels must continue to work with our international partners to identify alternative sources of funding.

"Without careful planning now, the negative impact of the funding decrease in HIV/AIDs programming is not far off. The fire brigade approach will not work on this issue, foresight, preparation and strategies must be put in place to mitigate against the potential threat to human life.

"Additionally, we must assemble a team of prominent medical professionals and eminent Nigerians both at home and abroad to create a campaign to persuade the donor community to reconsider their decision to stop HIV/AIDs funding," he said.

The Senate President also stated that the Senate would work to ensure that there are no gaps in the HIV/AIDS funding regime.

In a similar regard, Saraki expressed optimism about the fact that the government's external funding requests and the 2017 budget contain provisions to fund initiatives aimed at rolling back the spread of polio and cholera, which have experienced gradual resurgence in the Northern part of the country.

"With the various challenges facing Nigerian's health infrastructure, now is not the time to retreat on HIV/AIDS. The loss of funding will create immediate stress on an already overburdened system. We can overcome the the threat, but what will be the unforeseen price?"

END

Signed:

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to the President of the Senate