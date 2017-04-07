7 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Spar Opens New Supermarket At Ginnery Corner in Blantyre

By Rahim Kamwana

Blantyre — SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain and franchise brand with approximately 12,500 stores in 42 countries has expanded its city squares to Southern Region to open a new shop at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre City Thursday.

The SPAR shop at Ginnery Corner will be the third in the country with another in Lilongwe at City Centre and another near Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The new SPAR Supermarket at Ginnery Corner will be providing the services of; butchery, a restaurant and liquor centre among other services and products.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), SPAR Supermarket Operations Manager, Arvin Takadi said they have opened the supermarket to meet and provide the needs of their customers around the City of Blantyre.

"We are here to meet the needs of our customers with cheap prices at a right time and also to meet the responsible income available," he said.

Commenting on the competition on the Malawian Market, Takadi said it is healthy to them as they are here to provide a solution to their customers as business to them is second.

Operations Manager said people should expect best services at Spar Supermarkets as they are here to stay.

SPAR is an international group of independently owned and operated retailers and wholesalers who work together in partnership under the SPAR Brand to provide a high quality, value for money shopping experience communities.

