Malawi in Top 100 Slot On FIFA Ranking

Malawi National team, "the Flames" have moved three steps up into number 100 of FIFA -Coca cola ranking.

FIFA rankings released in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday saw Malawi in top 100 teams in the world.

The previous ranking Malawi was on 103 but it has moved without kicking a ball.

The previous international FIFA break, Malawi did not participate in any friendly matches while several countries were engaged in international friendly matches, World and 2019 Africa cup qualifiers.

" Its pleasing to note that Malawi has moved to top 100 on world ranking but we need to do more," England based Malawian," Clement Ndau said.

He said Malawi's FIFA ranking could greatly improved if the Football Association could arrange to play more international friendly matches during FIFA international breaks and keep winning in Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers and CHAN.

The good news comes barely a hours after the arrival of the Flames head coach and Malawi is on position 26 on African ranking.

The western neighbours, Zambia are three steps up on 97 and have dropped from position 90 of the previous ranking.

Africa's biggest climber is Mauritania, now on position 90 from 106 previously while Benin are biggest dropper from 66 to 83 according to previous ranking.

Egypt is number one Africa team in to 20 and on position 19 and they are seconded by Senegal on position 30, Cameroon is third on 33, fourth is Burkina Faso and Nigeria is fifth on 40.

Most African teams like Senegal, Congo DR, Tunisia, Ghana, Cote d'ivoire, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Mali, Cape Verde, Benin, Congo, Guinea Bissau, and Zambia al in top 100 have dropped considering their previous rankings.

Swaziland has moved from 10 steps up from 98 to 88 and is number 21 in Africa.

The two East African giants, Kenya and Uganda are also in top 100 slots. Uganda is on position 72 while Kenya is on position 78.

Brazil has returned to number one spot since 2010 and is being followed by their traditional South American rivals Argentina. Brazil is biggest points movers by 127.

Germany has maintained the third position and Chile have not moved from their previous position number 4.

Colombia has moved for fifth from seventh, France has remained on 6, Belgium has dropped by two steps to seventh and Portugal is up by two steps to 8. Switzerland has moved to top 10 and are on position number 9 while Spain is on 10th position.

England has remained on position 14 and Uruguay has dropped from 10th to 15th.

Of all the team in the month of March, Djibouti played four matches while 129 matches were played on scheduled FIFA calendar.

Biggest movers by rank are Macedonia 33 steps and are now on position 133 while Liberia has dropped by 146 points and are position 141.

The nest FIFA/Coca cola world ranking will be published on May 4, 2017.