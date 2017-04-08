Nigeria: Presidency Meets Over Anti-Graft Setbacks

The Presidency Thursday night held an emergency meeting following the federal government's loss of four major cases of corruption within the week. The closed-door meeting was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Assets Recovery.

The meeting was attended by the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

A source hinted that the meeting reviewed the cases lost by the EFCC as well as those lost by the ICPC and the DSS between Monday and Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named, declined comment on what the closed-door meeting resolved.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed that the meeting took place, but did not disclose what transpired. He said the outcome would be made known later.