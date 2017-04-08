8 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Reconstitutes Boards of 19 Education Parastatals

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education. Members of the board will run for a period of four years in the first instance.

In making the appointments, the President took into cognisance of the provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.

The Boards, consisting of the Chairmen and Members, will be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

The agencies and their Chairmen are as follows:

(1) National Universities commission (NUC) - Prof. Ayo Banjo

(2) Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) - Chief Emeka Nwajiuba

(3) National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration - Dr. Ekaete Obon Okon

(4) Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) - Dr. Mahmud Mohammed

(5) National Library of Nigeria (NLN) - Prof. Zainab Alkali

(6) National Examination Council (NECO) - Dr. Abubakar Saddiq

(7) National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC)- Dr. Gidado Bello Akko

(8) National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) - Prof. Gidado Tahir

(9) National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) - Prof. Leonard Karshima Shilgba

(10) Teachers' Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) - Prof. Adamu Baikie

(11) National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE)- Alh. Maigari Dingyadi

(12) National Teachers' Institute (NTI) - Sen. Mallam Kaka Yale

(13) National Mathematical Centre (NMC) - Prof. Buba Bajoga

(14) Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) - Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe

(15) National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) - Chief N. N Nnabuchi

(16) Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) - Chief Paul Unongo

(17) Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV) - Prof. Saliba Mukoro

(18) National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) - Prof. Modupe Adelabu

(19) Nigerian Arabic Language Village (NALV) - Prof. O Oladusi.

