Tanzania: Public Outrage Over 'Kidnapping' of Roma Mkatoliki

Dar es Salaam — The suspected kidnapping of three artistes, including Ibrahim Musa, alias Roma Mkatoliki, has sparked a public uproar.

Unknown assailants are said to have stormed a music studio in Masaki, where the three artistes were Wednesday evening, and whisked them away.

Over 20 artistes yesterday gathered and held a press conference in the city to condemn the 'kidnapping' of their colleagues and demanded answers from the authorities.

Ms Nancy Mshana, the wife of Roma, who was also present at the press conference, appealed for a joint effort bringing together security organs, the media and artistes in searching for her husband.

She broke down into tears and had to be escorted outside by one of her husband's close friends. "Frankly, I'm at a loss of words. It's hard to accept. I need your full support to ensure he returns home safely," she pleaded.

Tanzania Artistes Association chairman Samuel Mbwana said no tangible information had been obtained from police. They reported the incident Thursday morning.

"More information will be provided by tpolice tomorrow; therefore, I would like to ask everybody to stay calm and wait for the reports," he said.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro is today expected to brief artistes on the ongoing investigation.

Mr Junior Makame alias J-Mada, the owner of Tongwe Studio, where the three were reportedly kidnapped, said unidentified men took a number of items, including a computer set before leaving with Roma and two other artistes.

"I received a call from an eyewitness at around 7pm. According to her, people dressed in civilian clothes raided the studio and took Roma and two other people and left with musical instruments," he said.

Human rights bodies condemned the kidnapping yesterday and challenged the police to ensure the artistes are found and no similar incident happens again.

Some Members of Parliament have said they are not happy with "the silence" by the government.

Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba, executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), urged police to come out and explain because there was widespread suspicions the raiders were from the security organ.

She said the country has witnessed lawmakers arrested without reason, and now civilians are suffering the same fate.

"Let's recall how Dr Steven Ulimboka was abducted. Days later he was found brutally injured. To this day, it is unclear who did that. Now, we don't know the whereabouts of Ben Saanane; we should not keep quiet," Dr Kijo-Bisimba said.

Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, country coordinator at the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), told The Citizen they are going to court to ask for a notice demanding the police to search for him Monday, if the three are still missing.

He said his organisation is receiving and working on information related to the disappearance as they wait for the police to release a statement.

Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe warned that the mysterious disappearance of people could be aimed at instilling fear in critical members of the society. He said he would table a motion in Parliament for the establishment of a probe team.

"Up to now Ben Saanane is nowhere to be seen and some don't seem to care; Roma was abducted and people belittle this. We cannot allow this to happen again," he said.

Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe wrote on his Facebook page: "Who is behind all this? It must be a gang that has usurped power and is busy planting seeds of fear and discord in society to tarnish the good image of CCM."

"We have the responsibility to reject fear. We have the responsibility to reject abuse by security organs. We have the responsibility to fight for the values our founding fathers Karume and Nyerere stood for. We have the responsibility to reject oppression.

Mr Bahame Nyanduga, chairman of the Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, said they would issue a statement Monday.

Former Home Affairs deputy minister Khamis Kagasheki yesterday tweeted: "Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, what is the correct information on the whereabouts of Roma Mkatoliki? There is too much talk. Don't allow useless debates to continue. Provide information."

A late evening statement by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports acknowledged the disappearance of the three artistes.

"The ministry is asking all stakeholders and the general public to cooperate with the police and provide any information that could lead to the establishment of the whereabouts of the artistes," the statement reads in part. It said the incident was of a criminal nature.