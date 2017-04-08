South Africa: Why Is It That When White People March in Cape Town, Police Chill?

Photo: allAfrica.com

Anti-Zuma protesters in Plumstead, Cape Town.

analysis

Under the 1993 Gatherings Act - yes, one of the many apartheid laws still on democratic South Africa's statute books - police are part of the permission granting process for marches and have a duty to protect marchers and monitor the situation, stepping in if there is an imminent threat to life. The SAPS must facilitate the right to peaceful protest. So where were they in Cape Town on Friday?

Normally marchers, whose numbers must be stated up front, are accompanied by marshals, who are clearly identifiable as such. There's a route with a timeframe to walk that route. Usually, police accompany marchers - often in vans, but also on foot - as traffic police ensure the roads are kept clear for the marchers.

Not so on Friday when an estimated 30,000 marchers, not exclusively, but overwhelmingly white, gathered in central Cape Town. Yes, there was a Nyala armoured police vehicle spotted. Yes, there was a group of metro police at the Town Hall. Yes, a couple of policemen were spotted walking near the marchers.

But the protesters' route appears to have changed at some stage in the vicinity of the Town Hall as the civil society march and DA...